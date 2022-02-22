Saints announce which fans will form new Supporter Engagement Group

The SEG has been established as part of the club’s commitment to strengthen dialogue with its supporters, and increase the feedback provided directly from fans.

“After a high volume of applicants, we are delighted to share the list of supporters who will form the new Supporter Engagement Group,” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“The Group has been selected to reflect the club’s diverse and multigenerational supporter-base, and we believe it is a strong representation of Northampton Saints.

“We hope the SEG will both hold us to account and work alongside us, to get the best for our supporters and for Northampton Saints.

“I look forward to meeting them all at our first meeting in the spring and listening to their views.”

Representatives from Saints’ staff and board will meet the SEG twice a year, to discuss ideas for how the club can better engage with its followers, and deliver a best-in-class matchday experience at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Each member of the new SEG will fulfil a minimum term of two years, with a maximum of four years.

Meetings between Saints and the SEG will be in addition to (not replacing) the existing channels in which supporters are invited to provide their feedback to the club, such as in post-match surveys and at virtual / in-person supporter forums.

Saints’ Supporter Engagement Group

Kirstie Blencowe

Richard Broughton

Tim Empson

Martin Fletcher

Duncan Geddes

Jess Kebbell

Charles McGillivray

Michael Njotsa

Julia Partridge

Molly Roberts-Crawford

Gary Spratt