Saints ace Pollock 'very honoured' to claim U20 Six Nations player of the championship prize
The 19-year-old helped to steer his country to their seventh Under-20 Men’s Six Nations Championship title, their first in three years, with pivotal performances in an unbeaten run to the age-grade crown.
The Banbury-born back row forward picked up three player of the match awards during the tournament, including in the round five showdown against France in Pau.
Three tries in England’s opener against Italy in February set the tone for a tournament to remember for Pollock.
He went on to register another try, against France, while racking up the third most carries (56) and defensive ruck arrivals (33) in the 2024 competition.
A product of the England Rugby Men’s Pathway, Pollock progressed through the Under-17 and Under-18 teams for his country, including a 2022 tour to South Africa where he was named forward of the tournament.
The 2023 U18 Six Nations Festival saw Pollock earn his first taste of captaincy at international level to precede his first five caps as an U20 player this year.
Pollock is Saints' youngest professional era try-scorer, and the former Under-18 captain has made it an unforgettable season after signing his first professional contract in spring 2023.
He kicked on, making his Premiership debut against Leicester Tigers and earning Saints’ player of the month prize back in September.
And Pollock is delighted to have received recognition for his showings during England’s Six Nations success.
He said: “I am very honoured to win the award.
"I want to thank everyone that has worked around me to get me to where I am now.
“It was a great tournament to be involved in. We built really well through the five games, and it was credit to the whole squad.
"It was a very good campaign, and we are now looking ahead and excited for the World Championship this summer.”
Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby, said: "Henry is certainly a star in the making, and fully deserves his award.
"He is also a great example of the rugby pathway that the Under-18 Festivals and then Under-20 Championship offers, and its ability to provide a platform for such talented young players to showcase their skills, but also gain vital international rugby experience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.