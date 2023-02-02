Grayson has not played since coming off the bench to score in the win against Bristol Bears on October 29.

The 24-year-old had to have surgery on a foot injury, but he has now recovered and is ready to start at full-back for Bedford this week.

Grayson will be in the same team as his brother Ethan, who lines up at inside centre, alongside another Saints player, Tom Litchfield.

There is a heavy black, green and gold representation as Jake Garside is at scrum-half, while hooker Aston Gradwick-Light and tighthead prop Ed Prowse are part of the front row.

Emeka Atuanya and Tom Lockett form an all-Saints second row, while Kayde Sylvester is named in the six shirt.

Ehren Painter is among the replacements, along with Joseph Gaffan and Joel Matavesi, who makes his return from injury.

Bedford team to face London Scottish: 15. James Grayson, 14. Seán French, 13. Tom Litchfield, 12. Ethan Grayson, 11. Pat Tapley, 10. Louis Grimoldby, 9. Jake Garside; 1. Monty Royston, 2. Aston Gradwick-Light, 3. Ed Prowse, 4. Emeka Atuanya, 5. Tom Lockett, 6. Kayde Sylvester, 7. Charles Rylands, 8. Kieran Curran.