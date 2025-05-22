Saints ace Angus can't wait to hear the Shoe Army roar in Cardiff

Angus Scott-Young (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Angus Scott-Young can't wait to see the Shoe Army in the stands in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

The Australian flanker knows Saints will be backed by a huge following for their Investec Champions Cup final clash with Union Bordeaux-Bègles at the Principality Stadium.

And Scott-Young said: "It's going to be amazing.

"I know wherever we travel, we always get the Shoe Army following us. It's quite a cool thing.

"We went to South Africa (for the game against Vodacom Bulls in December) and there were heaps of Saints fans in the crowd.

"We went to Dublin at the Aviva Stadium, a massive stadium, and you still could see very sizeable pockets of Saints supporters.

"I know this weekend will be jam-packed with a lot of people from all over the world, but I know the most vocal people will be from Northampton screaming.

"I can't wait and it's going to be very exciting."

In the crowd will be Scott-Young's brother, who is flying from New York to watch the final.

"He's coming with his fiancée and they're coming to see me, which is great," Scott-Young said.

"Mum and dad are working back at home and a 24-hour flight is quite a stretch, but I'm glad I get my brother coming to the game."

Scott-Young is typically a relaxed character, but he knows things will start to ramp up as kick-off time approaches.

When it was put to him that is seems very laid-back at all times, he said: "It depends who you ask about how I am around the training environment... some people would say extremely weird.

"But I try not to play the game before it needs to be played, I try to just get through the training, get confident in my fundamentals, get through my process and then come Friday and Saturday, that's when I ramp it up.

"We had a chat in the meeting on Tuesday when everyone got kind of emotional and pumped up, which is a good thing to have because this week is very special.

"We kind of had to simmer a bit, get out there and run around a bit.

"I tend to be quite chilled, I can be quite emotional at times, and everyone probably needs that as a player.

"But come Friday, Saturday, that's when we start getting really in the mood, and this weekend will be a melting pot of emotion."

Saints go into this weekend's game on the back of a stunning comeback success against Saracens last Saturday.

The black, green and gold had fallen 24-7 behind, but their bench players, of which Scott-Young was one, came on and added the energy that helped the home side secure a dramatic 28-24 success in the final seconds.

"I was on the bench so the first 60 minutes were a tough watch because we weren't really performing and we let ourselves down at the breakdown quite a bit," Scott-Young said.

"But the last 20 minutes were so exciting and I was luckily on the field. We just started going forward, the bounce of the ball went our way, we got a few outcomes, scored a few tries and ended up winning the game right at the buzzer, which was an awesome way to lead in to this weekend."

On what the bench players brought to the team, Scott-Young added: "We had a few key guys come on, guys who bring energy and that did turn it around a bit.

"It is tough when things aren't going your way for 60 minutes and you need something to shift the momentum. It can be a small thing.

"I can't think of an exact moment where it did change, but I'm just glad it did.

"I know they were hunting for the play-offs and they needed that win, but it was an awesome way to lead into this weekend because we know we can be down, put the bench on and still come back and perform and win the game."