RUGBY UNION: Oundle, Boro’ and S&L enjoy winning starts

The Oundle players huddle up ahead of their opening-day success. Picture courtesy of Oundle RUFC

Oundle secured a hard-fought 24-22 bonus point win over Bromsgrove in the newly-named Regional One Midlands.

After being 10-0 down, Oundle hit back to lead at half-time thanks to tries from Will Cardall and Vernon Horne with Jordan Carey converting the second of those scores.

Four penalties put Bromsgrove 22-12 up in the second half but Horne’s second try of the day, converted by Carey, and a Luke Sharpley score ensured Oundle made a winning start to the campaign.

It was a disappointing start to the Regional Two East Midlands season for Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues made the trip to take on Towcestrians but returned on the end of a 28-13 defeat.

Wellingborough ran in nine tries as they enjoyed an emphatic 55-11 victory over Bourne on the opening day of the Counties One Midlands East (South) season.

Kieran Checkley scored a hat-trick of tries with Alex Bean going over twice.

Matthew Watts, Harry Underwood, Darrell Raynard and Lewis Aitken also crossed the whitewash while Flynn Anderson added five conversions.

It was a similar story for Stewarts & Lloyds as they kicked off their Counties Two Midlands East (South) season with a 41-17 success over Biggleswade at Occupation Road.

Louis Trimble (2), Tansley Naylor, Liam Feely and Ewan Martin all scored tries while Devon Reilly converted all five of them and also added two penalties to seal a fine victory.

This weekend’s fixtures

Regional One Midlands: Burton v Oundle.

Regional Two East Midlands: Leighton Buzzard v Kettering.

Counties One Midlands East (South): Oakham v Wellingborough.