RUGBY UNION: Nine-try Wellingborough storm to the top as Kettering return to winning ways

Boro’ ran in no fewer than nine tries as, with morning leaders Vipers losing at Bourne, they moved to the summit.

Kieran Checkley and William Farrar both crossed the whitewash twice while Ryan Mackie, Chris Shipman, Shane McLaurie, Shaun Mackie and Harry Bryan also scored tries.

Rhys Fereday kicked six conversions with Ryan Mackie adding two in the big success.

The celebrations begin as Kettering score one of their tries in their win over Leighton Buzzard at Waverley Road. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs

Boro’ are now four points clear of both Vipers and Market Bosworth but they now face a huge clash against the latter at Cut Throat Lane this weekend.

A spirited second-half fightback saw Kettering make a much-needed return to winning ways as they beat Leighton Buzzard 25-14 at Waverley Road.

It was the Blues’ first victory in Regional Two East Midlands since October 22.

Jordan Butlin scored a try for Kettering in the first half but they did their damage after the break to seal victory.

Kettering crash over the line for a try in their victory against Leighton Buzzard

Shane Ling and Ben York both went over with Tom Halfhide converting on both occasions.

Oliver Bosworth and Halfhide also kicked penalties to wrap things up.

Kettering will bid to follow up their home success when they head to sixth-placed Olney this weekend.

Rushden & Higham moved back into third place in Counties Two Midlands East (South) with an impressive victory on the road.

Rushden were 47-0 winners at struggling Northampton BBOB as they leapfrogged local rivals Stewarts & Lloyds, who dropped back to fourth after they were beaten 30-0 at runaway leaders Daventry.

Both local clubs are back on home soil this weekend with Rushden entertaining Biggleswade and S&L taking on Melton Mowbray in a clash between fourth and fifth in the table at Occupation Road.