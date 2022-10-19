Rushden & Higham score their first try in their derby-day success over Stewarts & Lloyds. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs

Boro will be bidding to make it a magnificent seven wins in a row when they take on county rivals Long Buckby in Counties One Midlands East (South) on Friday evening.

They were made to work hard for their sixth win of the campaign last weekend as they won 10-6 at Stamford.

Daniel Sims scored the only try of the game in the second half for Boro, which was converted by Joel Richardson who had earlier struck a penalty.

Action from the clash between Rushden & Higham and Stewarts & Lloyds at Manor Park

Boro sit on top of the table, just ahead of second-placed Vipers who have also won six out of six.

Oundle picked up a superb second win of the season in Regional One Midlands with a narrow 36-33 success at Lichfield.

It was a particularly good day for Jordan Carey who contributed 16 of Oundle’s points as he scored a try as well as adding four conversions and a penalty.

Darren Fox, Ashley Elvers, Saad Sait and Aaron Brown also crossed the whitewash for Oundle, who are without a game this weekend.

Stewarts & Lloyds win a lineout in their defeat at local rivals Rushden & Higham

Kettering slipped to a third defeat of the season in Regional Two East Midlands as they were beaten 25-16 at Northampton Old Scouts last Friday evening.

Jordan Butlin scored a try for the Blues with Joe Daniel adding a conversion and three penalties but their efforts weren’t enough to clinch victory.

Kettering will bid to bounce back this weekend when they take on Old Laurentians at Waverley Road.

Rushden & Higham took the local bragging rights in Counties Two Midlands East (South) as they claimed a 30-21 success over Stewarts & Lloyds at Manor Park.

The local rivals were all-square at 14-14 at the break but it was the hosts who pulled away to clinch their fifth win from six matches this season.