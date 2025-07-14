Round-up: Saints stars in action on the international stage
Elliot Millar Mills started for Scotland, playing 57 minutes, against a Fiji side containing ex-Saints lock Temo Mayanavanua.
Former Saints hooker Sam Matavesi was also involved, as a replacement, while Rory Hutchinson joined the post-match chat as he is part of Scotland’s squad for their summer tour, though he did not feature in the match.
Fiji ran out 29-14 winners on the day.
Elsewhere, two Saints players featured for England as they secured a Test series win in Argentina.
After starting the first Test, Alex Coles again lined up in the second row, while Curtis Langdon got some game time from the bench during the second half.
Langdon was a late call-up to the matchday squad after Jamie George headed off to join up with the British & Irish Lions.
England, who won the first Test 35-12, secured a 22-17 success in the second Test to make sure of a 2-0 victory.
They now travel to Washington, DC to face the USA in their final match of the summer this Saturday.
Saints prop Danilo Fischetti was also in action over the weekend as he started in Italy’s 45-0 defeat to South Africa in in Gqeberha.
