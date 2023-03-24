Revealed: The reason for Hinkley's surprise departure from Saints
Aaron Hinkley’s surprise departure from Saints on Thursday was due to off-field disciplinary reasons, the Chron understands.
The club continues to remain tight-lipped about the situation and Hinkley’s exit by mutual consent was only confirmed in a paragraph at the end of a press release about Alex Waller’s new deal.
The news came as a shock to supporters as Hinkley had made a big impression on the field after joining on trial late last season.
The 23-year-old racked up a total of 19 appearances for Saints, scoring one try.
His most recent outing in black, green and gold came from the bench in a 62-8 defeat against Bristol Bears on March 3.
But on Thursday morning, Saints confirmed that Hinkley had left the club.
Their statement read: “Northampton Saints can confirm that Aaron Hinkley has left the Club by mutual consent. The back row forward arrived at cinch stadium at Franklin’s Gardens at the end of the 21/22 season, making 19 appearances in Black, Green and Gold.”