Replacements have a big say as Saints battle to beat Coventry in cup clash

Curtis Langdon came off the bench to score for Saints (photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Saints' front row replacements turned on the power as Phil Dowson's men claimed a hard-fought 19-10 win at Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

Manny Iyogun and Curtis Langdon came off the bench to score for Saints after they had fallen 10-7 behind in the second half.

Coventry, who are top of the Championship and had won both of their Premiership Rugby Cup matches going into the battle with Saints, gave as good as they got in torrid conditions at a sold-out Butts Park Arena.

But the Gallagher Premiership champions eventually proved too strong as their power told in the second period.

It means Saints have won all three of their matches in the cup so far this season, picking up 14 points from a possible 15 ahead of their return to league action next weekend.

They knew they would be given a real test by a Coventry side who have been hugely impressive so far this season.

And the hosts certainly threatened from the off, piling the pressure on Saints close to the away line, but the men in black, green and gold held firm with a lengthy spell of thunderous defence.

Saints were struggling to keep hold of the ball in contact as Coventry threw everything at each breakdown early on.

However, when George Hendy got hold of the ball, there was a huge problem for the home side as the Saints full-back smashed his way through the first man just outside his own 22 and from there, he was away, dotting down to deliver his side's first try of the game.

George Makepeace-Cubitt converted and Saints had hit Coventry with a real sucker punch inside the opening 15 minutes of what was shaping up to be a real battle.

Much of the game was being played in the Saints half, and when the away side did try to get out, they were being met with a wall of resistance.

Coventry were wasting lineout chances inside the Saints 22, failing to secure their own ball on several occasions, but they were dominating territory and possession.

And eventually the home side made their strong start pay as Matt Kvesic burrowed over from close range.

The conversion went wide of the right post to leave Saints two points up, but they were really struggling to get any momentum in the match.

The Saints scrum was functioning well, earning a couple of penalties for the team, but Makepeace-Cubitt was struggling to find touch and when he did, little ground was gained in the windy conditions.

Saints enjoyed their first real period of possession inside the home 22 two minutes before the break, but Coventry showed their determination to hold out.

It was a similar situation after half-time as the home side provided real resistance at the breakdown, stopping Saints from being able build any real attacking threat.

And Coventry soon took advantage of the gusting wind and rain as a couple of kicks ahead bounced kindly and Saints overshot in defence, allowing Ryan Hutler to gather and score.

Tommy Mathews missed the conversion as the weather ruined his chance of bisecting the posts, but Saints were now three points down in what was proving a really tough game.

Saints sent on a whole new front row in a bid to lift the physicality levels, and it had the desired effect as Iyogun powered over after his side had kicked a penalty to the corner.

Makepeace-Cubitt converted superbly to make it 14-10 and Saints were now starting to turn the screw.

After kicking another penalty to the corner, they powered over again as Langdon became the second front row replacement to celebrate a second-half score.

Makepeace-Cubitt couldn't add the extras on this occasion, leaving the gap at nine points with fewer than 15 minutes to play.

Saints pushed for the try bonus point but Coventry's defence remained extremely strong, and their work at the breakdown continued to be impressive as they prevented any further damage.

Coventry: 15. Charlie Robson (James Martin 49); 14. Ryan Hutler (Chester Owen 62), 13. Daf-Rhys Tiueti, 12. Tom Hitchcock, 11. David Opoku; 10. Tommy Mathews, 9. Josh Barton; 1. Vilikesa Nairau (Jevaughan Warren 3), 2. Jordon Poole (Suva Ma'asi 60, 3. Matt Johnson (Eliot Salt 62); 4. Obinna Nkwocha (James Tyas 29), 5. Senitiki Nayalo (Will Lane 62); 6. Tom Ball (Rhys Anstey 53), 7. Aaron Hinkley, 8. Matt Kvesic.

Saints: 15. George Hendy; 14. James Ramm (Will Glister 59), 13. Tom Litchfield, 12. Rory Hutchinson (Charlie Savala 67), 11. Tom Seabrook; 10. George Makepeace-Cubitt, 9. Archie McParland (Tom James 59); 1. Tarek Haffar (Manny Iyogun 52), 2. Craig Wright (Curtis Langdon 52), 3. Luke Green (Trevor Davison 52); 4. Tom Lockett (Gavin Thornbury), 5. Chunya Munga (c); 6. Tom Pearson, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus (Angus Scott-Young 52).

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys