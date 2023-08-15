Ramm salutes Saints team-mate Mitchell after England World Cup call-up

Mitchell was initially overlooked by England boss Steve Borthwick, who did not select the Saints star in his 33-man squad for the tournament in France.

But following an injury to Jack van Poortvliet, who requires surgery on an ankle problem, Mitchell has been called up.

He will compete with Leicester Tigers player Ben Youngs and Harlequins No.9 Danny Care for the starting spot at scrum-half.

And English-qualified wing Ramm, who was named breakthrough player of the season and players' player of the season at Saints for the 2022/23 campaign, knows Mitchell has the ability to make a big impact.

"I hope he never sees this because I would never tell it to his face, but he impressed me a lot when I first came into the environment, from just watching him train and the ability he has around that ruck," said Ramm, who joined Saints from NSW Waratahs last summer.

"He can beat defenders, pull strings from half-back and he's been working on a lot of the basics of his game, which brings the level of his running game up.

"He deserves to be in that squad and that England team.

"He's very loud around the changing room and he's always quick to give you some lighthearted banter in the morning.

"He's a top bloke and everyone can see what kind of footy player is.

"He can do things himself but once teams work that out, he can create space for other people.

"Towards the back end of the season, we made a thing of it to go off of him and find some work, to get off his hip and work around him.