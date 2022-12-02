Proctor knows consistency is key as Saints get set for tricky schedule

Matt Proctor

And that is the same when it comes to reflecting on Saints' form so far this season.

Because at times, the black, green and gold have been dazzling, delivering some stunning rugby that has seen them score more Premiership tries than any other team in this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the flip side though, Saints have shipped more points than anyone else, conceding a whopping 280, nine more than the next worst side, Bristol Bears.

It has meant their bid to cement a place in the top four has been hampered, though they do currently sit in fourth going into Saturday's key game at Gloucester.

There are just five points separating Harlequins in third and Gloucester in seventh, with some sides having games in hand over others.

And Proctor said: "I think we're tracking well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been moments where we've been awesome and moments where we've been pretty bad so it's about getting more of those good moments and less of those bad moments.

"I've probably said it for the past couple of seasons, that when we play well, I don't think many teams can stick with us, but it's about how consistently we can do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's the problem we're stuck with at the moment and we've had that problem for a while now."

Saints haven't played in the league since the middle of last month, when they surrendered a 39-17 lead to lose 45-39 at Saracens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a really tough defeat to take, and one Saints had to sit and reflect on as they had a cup game and a Barbarians battle in the two weeks that followed.

"A lot of boys were keen to get back on the horse as soon as we could," Proctor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're all competitors and we were pretty gutted with the way that game ended.

"At the same time, it has been good for us to have a little break and mentally refresh because it's been a long season so far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

That season only gets more intense from here on in as Saints face all of the sides around them in the Premiership as well as taking on giants La Rochelle and Munster in the Champions Cup.

"It's exciting, especially going into European competition because it's a breath of fresh air, playing teams like La Rochelle and Munster, teams who we don't play often," Proctor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be cool to challenge ourselves on the European level, but there's big game after big game.

"We've got Gloucester and Harlequins coming up so there's a lot of tough games on the bounce between now and whenever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking at the table confuses me because of everything that's gone on, but everyone is there or thereabouts.

"Every team is capable of upsetting every other team on their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every game is a massive game for us and we've got to do everything we can to win those games and put points on the board.

"You saw last season that it took us until the last few games to put ourselves in that top-four position so it's a tight competition."

Advertisement Hide Ad

So how can Saints win the battle if games are as tight and tense as it is expected they will be?

"For us, it's about sticking to what we do and what we know," Proctor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had a few moments in the season where we get a big lead and then stop playing the way we know we can play and the way that got us that lead, and teams kind of come back.

"That's been the one area we've been struggling with: that mentality to keep putting our game on the field, no matter what the score is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've ended up letting teams back in when we have that mental lapse and we stop doing what we're good at."

Proctor is part of a strong centre core at Saints, often scrapping it out for starts with Fraser Dingwall and Rory Hutchinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are also others who are eager for game time.

"We have Joel Matavesi, Ethan Grayson and Tom Litchfield as well, who are all good players, and it's a good competition we've got between ourselves," Proctor said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It keeps you on your toes and the club is in good hands in terms of the depth in that centre position."

Proctor was the first player to re-sign under Phil Dowson, and he is enjoying how the transition from Chris Boyd's leadership has been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's good," said the Kiwi ace.

"There are a lot of similarities in the way we're doing things from last year, but Dows also brings a fresh approach to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's got a good connection with the boys as well so it always makes things easier.