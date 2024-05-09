Premiership Rugby confirms key dates and fixtures announcement for 2024/25 season

Saints will start their new league season in September (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints will start their Gallagher Premiership 2024/25 season on the weekend of September 20-22.

Premiership Rugby revealed the opening weekend date on Thursday morning, confirming that the 2025 final will take place on Saturday, June 14 at Twickenham.

Then, just one week later, the British & Irish Lions will play Argentina in Dublin with a host of Premiership players hoping to bag a place ahead of the tour to Australia.

For the first time, all 93 Premiership matches will also be broadcast on TNT Sports or discovery+.