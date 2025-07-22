Pollock and Smith help Lions to edge to midweek win in Melbourne

Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock and Fin Smith delivered some telling moments as the British & Irish Lions continued their record of winning every match in Australia so far.

The Saints duo started and helped the Lions to secure a 24-19 victory against First Nations & Pasifika XV in a hard-fought clash at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Smith showcased his offloading game time and again, while Pollock popped up with little more than a minute to go to secure a breakdown penalty that put the seal on the Lions success.

Alex Mitchell was on the bench but he remained an unused replacement as his record of playing in every game of the Lions tour so far came to an end.

But Mitchell will now be setting his sights on the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday (kick-off 11am BST).

Following the win against Pasifika, Lions head coach Andy Farrell said: "Delighted for the lads who got their first games and caps. Congrats to them, they talked about in the week how much it meant to them and how much of a special occasion it was for them – and they certainly played like that.

"We were a bit messy in terms of breakdown and penalties. In the end, I was so pleased for these guys – for some of them it might be their last game on tour.

"There were some great performances by some individuals. I thought Ben White was very good, Jamie Osborne obviously and those playing their first matches I'm delighted for them.”

Lions skipper Owen Farrell said: "Probably too tight for us – massive credit to the Pasifika.

"They came out and gave it to us. We couldn't get a foothold in the game for 60 minutes but massive credit to them but I am thankful we got the job done in the end.

"There's always a number of things to improve on, not just one thing. It felt frantic at times – we could have been a bit calmer.

"We spoke at half-time and regrouped, managed to be a bit more direct at the start of the second half and get more territory but they found their way back into the game.

"Some of the chases from the first half compared to the second half were miles better.

"I enjoyed being out there, it’s a great tour and there is more to come with all eyes on Saturday.

"We'll enjoy this, recover and we’ll see what happens."