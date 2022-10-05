Pollock a 'stand-out' performer for Saints against Saracens

Pollock produced an all-action performance in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, scoring twice and setting up several other efforts for his side.

The England Under-18s skipper only made his debut for Saints last week, in the cup loss at London Irish, but he looked like a duck taking to water against Saracens.

And assistant coach Ferguson, who is in charge of Saints for their cup clashes, said: "We had outstanding effort from everyone but those players who are on the fringe of the first team showed their quality.

Henry Pollock and Aaron Hinkley shone for Saints against Saracens

"And at the other end of the scale, Henry Pollock was a stand-out. He's got to finish his GCSEs first, but it's not a surprise he's coming through when you look at the Academy conveyor belt and the Furbanks, the Freemans and others.

"But for me it's the physicality that he's got at his age that is most impressive."

Saints scored nine tries in their victory against Saracens as they put together some fine moves.

And Ferguson said: "I'd imagine it was better to watch than play in because there will be some sore legs in the morning, but we spoke last week about selling this fixture and I said there would be some pretty good stuff on the pitch, and I think you saw that.

"I said to the boys before the game that one of the games that stood out for me last year was the PRC win at Sarries because of the energy it brought back to the whole squad.

"That was one of the results that Boydy (Chris Boyd) based the final run on so I challenged the boys to recreate that feeling and we saw at the end there the exodus of the senior boys to get on the pitch.

"Luds's (Lewis Ludlam's) message is that we win together and we lose together, and you could see that there.