PICTURE GALLERY: The Saints boys are back in town as pre-season training starts

Pre-season training started at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Monday as the players and staff returned from their summer break.

Saints will be desperate to hit the ground running ahead of the new campaign as they bid to improve on finishing eighth in the Gallagher Premiership last season.

But they can take huge confidence from their run to the Investec Champions Cup final, which they eventually lost to Union Bordeaux Bègles at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on May 24.

Saints' final game of the 2024/25 season came on the following weekend, at Gloucester, with Phil Dowson giving many of his first-team regulars that game off.

The black, green and gold were beaten 41-26 at Kingsholm as they finished their Premiership campaign with just one away win under their belts.

That is something they are extremely eager to improve next time round.

And with that in mind, Saints have set up two tough away pre-season friendlies before the competitive action starts.

The black, green and gold will travel to Bedford Blues for the Mobbs Memorial Match on Friday, September 5 (kick-off 7.45pm) before going to Glasgow Warriors on Friday, September 12 (kick-off 7.30pm).

“Last season showed how important tough away fixtures are for building resilience in the squad," Saints boss Dowson said.

"These challenges develop character and belief, and we want our players to have the confidence to perform anywhere.

“We didn’t get the away results we wanted last season, especially in the Premiership, so lining up two games on the road this pre-season is about embracing discomfort and setting higher standards for ourselves away from home.

“Everyone’s been eager to get stuck back into training. That early graft is vital to make sure we keep improving and are ready to hit the ground running come September.”

Discussing Saints’ showing in the Premiership last season, Dowson said: "It was a long year, a very fractured year and, finishing eighth, it was quite a disappointing year.

"I think we've learned a lot, we'll be better for it and we've got to come back swinging this season."

