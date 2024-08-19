Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith (pictures: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith (pictures: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)
PICTURE GALLERY: Saints' international stars return to the Gardens

By Tom Vickers
Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:53 BST
The international boys are back in town!

Saints have welcomed their England and Scotland players home as they started pre-season training at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this week.

The likes of George Furbank and Tommy Freeman enjoyed hugely impressive summer tours with England as they took on Japan and New Zealand.

But now they are back at the Gardens and gearing up for the start of the new Gallagher Premiership season, which begins with a trip to Bath on Friday, September 20.

Tom Kwah sent us these images from the Saints gym on Monday morning...

George Furbank

1. All smiles

George Furbank Photo: Northampton Saints RFC

Alex Coles

2. Thumbs up

Alex Coles Photo: Northampton Saints RFC

Robbie Smith

3. Fully focused

Robbie Smith Photo: Northampton Saints RFC

Elliot Millar Mills

4. Heavy session

Elliot Millar Mills Photo: Northampton Saints RFC

