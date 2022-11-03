Rushden & Higham go over for a second-half try in their win against St Neots. Pictures by Glyn Dobbs

The hosts did their damage in the first half with Rob Shingles, Semisi Drauvaki and Craig Tandy all crossing the whitewash while all three tries were converted by Jordan Carey.

A further try extended the advantage to 26-7 in the second half and, despite Syston scoring two more tries, they were unable to stage a full comeback.

Oundle are on the road at Stoke On Trent this weekend.

Action from Rushden & Higham's victory over St Neots at Manor Park

Kettering’s inconsistent form continued in Regional Two East Midlands after they were beaten 57-31 at high-flying Old Northamptonians.

The Blues have now won four and lost four of their eight games this season.

Two tries from Stephen Fraher and further efforts from Sam Andrews, Shane Ling and Joe Daniel, who added three conversions, weren’t enough in the county derby.

Kettering will hope to return to winning ways when they host fifth-placed Olney at Waverley Road this weekend.

Rushden & Higham score their first try against St Neots

There seems to be no stopping Wellingborough in Counties One Midlands East (South) after they maintained their brilliant start to the season last weekend.

Boro’ ran in six tries as they claimed a 42-5 success at Stockwood Park to make it eight wins from eight matches so far this season.

William Farrar and Rhys Fereday both scored two tries while Kieran Checkley and Chris Shipman also went over while all six scores were converted by Joel Richardson.

Wellingborough’s perfect record is still being matched by second-placed Vipers but Boro’ hold a one-point lead at the top of the table ahead of a big clash at third-placed Market Bosworth this weekend.

Rushden & Higham are up to third in Counties Two Midlands East (South) after a 29-22 success over St Neots at Manor Park.

Rushden are seven points behind second-placed Spalding, who were 29-7 winners against Stewarts & Lloyds last weekend.