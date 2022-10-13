Oundle RFC have been able to provide new kits for all their teams after a sponsorship boost from Vistry Group

A donation of £12,000 has been made to the club by Vistry Group, which is building new Bovis Homes properties at its Cotterstock Meadows location in Oundle.

And the cash injection has been welcomed with open arms by the club as it will also be used to provide courses for their junior coaches.

Oundle RFC president Peter Croot said: “The support provided from Vistry is invaluable.

“We have used their support to provide team kits across the club, so everyone plays in the same match shirts if you are an under-seven or a first XV player.

“This identity helps create the community around the club and helps provide a pathway for juniors to progress to senior rugby.

“The sponsorship will also help us fund coaching courses for our mini and junior coaches to keep providing the best experience for each child to love their rugby.

“Moving forward in partnership with Vistry, we hope we can provide a social opportunity for people new to the town, and all the benefits of getting fit, making new friends, and helping to keep the club progressing.

“Oundle RFC provides opportunities for people to play rugby from the age of five years old, with around 300 youth players, and four senior teams as well as a touch rugby side as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we are also going to be adding a new section for girls and ladies to get involved and hopefully form teams at under-12, 14, 16 and 18.

“We have been highly successful in developing players and our first XV currently are playing at their highest ever level.

“We have moved up four leagues in the last eight seasons. Our youth section has an all-inclusive philosophy, where every child gets equal opportunity to play.”

Fraser Hopes, managing director for Vistry East Midlands, said: “As well as providing new homes within Oundle at our Cotterstock Meadows location, we are committed to playing an active part in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are therefore pleased to be supporting the teams at Oundle RFC, which has such an important place in the sporting and social life of the town.

“Match kit is a key part of a club’s identity and community feel and we hope that our sponsorship will help strengthen this further among all age groups.”