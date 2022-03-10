Oundle prepare to return to action, Kettering face basement boys, Wellingborough on the road and derby day in Midlands 3 - rugby news

Rugby news. Photo: Getty Images

Oundle return to Midlands Premier action on Saturday as they entertain 10th-placed Broadstreet on Saturday.

With the weekend’s contest at Bridgnorth postponed, Oundle remain rooted to the bottom of the table, six points behind Paviors.

In the Midlands One East, Kettering travel to basement boys Lutterworth, looking to bounce back from the weekend’s 34-15 defeat at second-place West Bridgford.

Wellingborough have the chance to put the weekend’s 18-12 home defeat to Market Bosworth behind them as they hit the road to face Stamford.

Wellingborough, in eighth, sit a place and two points ahead of their opponents in the Midlands Two East (South).

It’s derby day on Saturday in the Midlands 3 East (South), as fifth-place Rushden & Higham host Stewarts & Lloyds, currently seventh.

There are currently nine points between the two sides.