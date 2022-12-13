Oundle edged out in a thriller while Blues are well beaten on the road

But the cold weather didn’t get in the way of a thrilling encounter in Regional One Midlands.

In the only game in the division to go ahead, Oundle made the trip to Derby and were eventually edged out 38-35 in a game that swung one way and then the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Oundle who broke the deadlock with a converted try from Will Cardall.

Scrum time for Kettering and Lutterworth in their Regional Two East Midlands clash last weekend. Pictures by George Halfhide

But the hosts hit back with three converted tries and a penalty to open up a 24-7 half-time lead.

However, Oundle were right back in it after the break when Jack Sharpley and Veleki Bulicokocoko both went over with both being converted to make it 24-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby hit straight back with a converted score but it was 31-28 when Oundle went over with a catch and drive.

Then Oundle took the lead when Grant Snelling was pushed over with the conversion giving them a 35-31 advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Kettering player is tackled by a Lutterworth opponent. Picture by George Halfhide

However, there was heartbreak with just two minutes remaining as Derby went over and converted it to complete the scoring in a superb clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oundle will hope to bounce back this weekend when they take on leaders Dudley Kingswinford in their last game of the year.

Kettering were involved in the only game to go ahead in Regional Two East Midlands but it ended in defeat as they went down 32-10 at Lutterworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasker Stables and Tom Porter scored tries for Kettering but the second-placed hosts proved too strong.

Kettering win a lineout during their defeat at Lutterworth. Picture by George Halfhide

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues’ final game before Christmas sees them host fourth-placed Market Harborough at Waverley Road on Saturday.

Wellingborough, Rushden & Higham and Stewarts & Lloyds all saw their games postponed last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad