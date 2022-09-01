Ospreys v Saints: Team news for Friday night's pre-season fixture in Bridgend
Alex Mitchell will skipper Saints in their final friendly, against Ospreys in Bridgend on Friday night (kick-off 7pm).
Mitchell is one of a number of players who will make their first pre-season appearance, with Juarno Augustus, Fraser Dingwall and Ollie Sleightholme also named in the starting 15.
Sam Matavesi, Brandon Nansen and Aaron Hinkley are among the replacements as Saints name a 31-man squad for the battle at Dunraven Brewery Field.
Saints: Hendy; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm; Grayson, Mitchell (c); Iyogun, Haywood, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Coles; Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus.
Most Popular
-
1
IN PICTURES: Saints' summer signings line up for the camera
-
2
Attenborough delighted as battling Steelmen dig in against Stamford
-
3
Boss Burgess left deflated as Diamonds slip to St Ives defeat
-
4
Glover satisfied with Boston draw, but frustrated by referee
-
5
Cameron ready for 'career-defining moment' after Northampton star is handed mega-bout
Replacements: A Waller, S Matavesi, Smith, Petch, Heffernan, Moon, Nansen, Hinkley, Irvine, Braley, James, Arden, Collins, J Matavesi, Litchfield, Skosan.