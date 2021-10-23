Opposition view: Worcester must 'stick together' after defeat at Saints

Worcester shipped 10 tries against Saints

Worcester were run ragged again as they shipped another bucketload of tries at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

The Warriors have not won since the opening day, against London Irish, and they have now conceded a whopping 246 points in six Gallagher Premiership matches this season.

But Thomas does not believe a change is needed in the management team.

He said: "That is what has always happened in the history at this club, coaching changes in three year cycles.

"The biggest thing here is that we have good men; we have good coaches. I have been in the game a long time.

"There is nothing wrong with the people on the coaching staff, there is nothing wrong with the players we have.

"But rugby is a game played with group cohesion and right now, we are not cohesive on the field which means we are forcing things, not doing the basics well.

"This requires us sticking together and hopefully when players come back, things will change."

Worcester were already without Ted Hill, Owen Williams and Melani Nanai before they lost Willi Heinz and Ollie Lawrence to injury ahead of the game against Saints.

But Thomas said: "First of all, there are no excuses.

"I don't want people to think I am making excuses but when you lose five leaders from the side like we have, five of our best players, it's going to affect the team.

"But we still shouldn't be losing by that scoreline."

He added: "The lads are all hurting,

"They are working hard, working for each other. People don't see how hard they work in training.