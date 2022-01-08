Opposition view: 'We've got to sort ourselves out', says Falcons boss Richards after defeat to Saints

Falcons couldn't escape the clutches of Saints centre Tom Litchfield

Falcons were beaten 44-8 at Kingston Park as Saints made their way to a crucial bonus-point win in the Gallagher Premiership clash.

Tries from Tom Collins, Courtnall Skosan, Sam Matavesi, George Furbank and Tom James ensured Chris Boyd's side would head home with the full five points.

It moved them up to fifth in the standings, while Newcastle remain eighth.

And Richards said: “It was a very poor game indeed from our side.

“I think the only positive was Nathan Earle who came into the side late and played well, but everyone else was average at best.

“We lacked accuracy, we’ve spoken about it in the changing room and we’ve got to sort ourselves out.

“Northampton are a good side, and you can’t take away from the fact they played well on the day.

“Alex Mitchell and Dan Biggar in the half-backs made a big difference for them, but at the same time we’ve got a reasonably well-established pack and a back line with some internationals in who are good players.

“Losing Matias Orlando to a concussion in the first five minutes was obviously a blow for us, and Louis Schreuder went off not long after that, but you can’t make excuses.