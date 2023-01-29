That was the assessment of Leicester Tigers interim boss Richard Wigglesworth after his side's 19-18 defeat to Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Tigers had led 10-9 at half-time, but a stunning second-half score from Ollie Sleightholme proved crucial for Phil Dowson's men at the home of the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Wigglesworth said: “We made too many errors and let them into the game off the back of that.

Richard Wigglesworth

“To be consistent, you need to have a consistent team and we haven’t had that. We had some guys back today who will be better for the game time, but had a lot taken away from us this week.

“We’ve now got a block with the same group, so we’ll make sure that we work on that consistency.

“Maybe (the players were trying to force it late on), it happens when you’re behind in a full-blooded game.

“We flew out of the blocks and we didn’t quite get the rewards on the back, so it made the game close and they took their opportunities.