Opposition view: Three points dropped for Harlequins at Saints, says Wilson

Harlequins coaching co-ordinator Danny Wilson felt it was a case of three points dropped rather than two gained against Saints on Friday night.

Marcus Smith was in action for Harlequins (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Quins suffered a 36-33 defeat at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, but they did bag five tries to ensure they would leave with a try bonus point.

And, after an Alex Mitchell pass was intercepted in the final stages, Nathan Jibulu went over to ensure the losing bonus point was also pocketed.

There was still time for the restart, but Saints held out to make sure it was they who would earn a valuable Gallagher Premiership success, moving level on points with Quins in the standings.

And Wilson was left frustrated that Quins weren’t the ones walking away with a maximum haul.

"We said in the changing room that we looked more like us today, which was pleasing, but if you score 33 points away from home, you should be coming away with the win and five points,” Wilson said.

"That's the frustration and we gifted two tries, 14 points, in the first half, one from a lineout exit and one off a scrum exit and that's just so soft. We've got to be better in those situations.

"If we deal with those situations, we're walking away from here with a really good away win so it's difficult and frustrating from that point of view but there are a lot of positives to take because from last week's performance (in the 38-10 defeat to Saracens) to this week's performance, we looked a lot more like us.

"Once we found entries into the 22, we said we could score points and we did that.

"But we'll look back on some errors and the odd moment where we could have managed the game a bit better. We'll work on that going into Sale.”

Wilson added: "To come and get two points is a positive but I look at it at the moment that we've given up three points rather than collected two.

"As a minimum, it's an away performance that looked more like us and therefore we can build on it.