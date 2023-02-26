Opposition view: Skivington hails super-subs as Gloucester grab two points at Saints

But the Gloucester boss hailed his side's super-subs as they helped to salvage two bonus points from the 41-34 defeat at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints looked to be cruising to victory with five minutes to go as they led 41-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jamal Ford-Robinson bagged two tries and Matias Alemanno added another as Gloucester grabbed a try bonus point and a losing bonus point.

George Skivington

It meant that rather than ending the day six points behind Saints in the Gallagher Premiership standings, the gap is just four.

And Skivington said: "I think the bench came on and did a great job and added to the game to get us those two bonus points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Away from that, I don’t think we were very good.

"I think we were inaccurate in bits of our game that we are normally very accurate in and create pressure and opportunities and we didn’t do that.

"These boys will never throw the towel in, they will stay fighting.

"I am really pleased with how the bench came on and gave us that push but we weren’t good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Saints were better than us.

"We dropped the ball over the line which wasn’t ideal. I think that would have been a big shift in the game if we could have scored that.

"We just weren’t being clinical, we looked a bit erratic - possibly going a bit too hard.

"We have maybe got to look at our emotional levels before the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad