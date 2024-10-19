Opposition view: Sanderson shoulders the blame for Sale's big defeat at Saints

Alex Sanderson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Sanderson took the blame for his Sale side's cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens horror show.

Saints scored seven tries on their way to a stunning 47-17 Gallagher Premiership success.

Sale made several errors in the first half as they fell 40-10 behind on Friday night.

And though they performed better in the second period, the game was gone for the Sharks.

“They were sharp and aggressive and we played too loose against an angry side, if I’m honest, and that is down to the preparation," Sale boss Sanderson said.

“I have said I’m taking that off the boys – as coaches we probably didn’t focus on the right things in the week and that looseness showed in the turnover tries, a lack of physicality in defence in some of those opening sets.

“We found ourselves 30 points down at half-time and that climb is too steep and too long against a decent team.

"Our execution in attack was as poor as it has been, and it has been good so that was the exception over the last three weeks, at least.

“It is very difficult to put a finger on it without having looked at the tape, but I think the mentality drives your behaviours and I think I got that wrong this week.”