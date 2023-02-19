Opposition view: Sale Sharks star Tuilagi 'gutted' after sending off against Saints

Manu Tuilagi had to sit out the final 65 minutes against Saints

Tuilagi was red carded for a forearm to the head of Tommy Freeman in the 14th minute of the match.

It didn't look like it would cost Sale too dearly as they powered into a 24-7 lead by half-time.

But Saints staged a stunning late fightback, scoring three times in the final 17 minutes to grab a bonus-point 38-34 Gallagher Premiership home win.

Manu Tuilagi was sent off for a forearm to the face of Tommy Freeman

"He (Tuilagi) is gutted," Sanderson said. "He's apologised and said he owes us.

"He fully owns what happened out there and that's the kind of man he is.

"I know he will pay us back and all of that is tough to take when you're still reeling from a game that we could have won and we probably should have won.

"Manu never really boils over, he's never overtly aggressive, he just knows he's got that physicality in his back pocket.

"This was a game where he wanted to show how good he still is to England and those guys who are watching.

"I'm gutted for him that he didn't get to do that.

"It's a missed opportunity for him, aside from letting his mates down, which he knows he has.

"He didn't get to showcase what he's about and I want that for him.