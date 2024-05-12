Opposition view: Saints were 'absolutely ruthless', says Gloucester boss Skivington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Skivington admits he did think his Gloucester side could be on the end of a 'heavy scoreline' when he saw the team Saints selected for Saturday's game.

The Cherry and Whites opted to rotate after reaching the final of the European Challenge Cup – and they paid the price in brutal fashion.

Saints ran in 14 tries as they racked up an incredible 90-0 win at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And Gloucester boss Skivington said: “I thought there might be a heavy scoreline when I saw the team they selected.

George Skivington (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I knew momentum would go against us at some point and it would be hard to recover, but that was extremely painful.

“I thought Saints were absolutely ruthless. I thought they were brilliant and our young lads just couldn’t find traction, couldn’t find their way out of it, couldn’t get anything going in the game.

“And Saints’ defence, whenever we did get a little bit of momentum, turned the ball over and took it off us.

“It was always going to be a tough day but we came with the approach we came with.

"I can’t moan too much about it, albeit we won’t be brushing this off either.