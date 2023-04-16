News you can trust since 1897
Opposition view: McCall salutes Saracens for showing 'resilience and fight' against Saints

Saracens boss Mark McCall praised the 'resilience and fight' of his side after they produced a spirited showing in the 38-29 defeat at Saints on Saturday.

By Tom Vickers
Published 16th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read

McCall opted to rest many of his star men following the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat at La Rochelle six days earlier.

But Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Saracens raced into a 10-0 lead at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens before eventually suffering defeat.

Saracens were reduced to 14 men early on due to a Duncan Taylor red card so the fact they still managed to push Saints close pleased McCall.

Mark McCall
Mark McCall
“We were in the fortunate position of being able to rest a number of players so the outcome of the game wasn’t of major importance," McCall said.

“We showed a considerable amount of resilience and fight against a fully-loaded opposition before a big crowd.

“The sending off made the game even tougher for the youngsters but it also added to the experience for them.

“We made a mistake in not going seven and seven when we lost a player as we gave them too much space with only six defenders behind the scrum and it certainly improved when we made the change.

Northampton are a very dangerous team if they click and when they get it right are certainly hard to handle.”

