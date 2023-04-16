Opposition view: McCall salutes Saracens for showing 'resilience and fight' against Saints
Saracens boss Mark McCall praised the 'resilience and fight' of his side after they produced a spirited showing in the 38-29 defeat at Saints on Saturday.
McCall opted to rest many of his star men following the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat at La Rochelle six days earlier.
But Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Saracens raced into a 10-0 lead at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens before eventually suffering defeat.
Saracens were reduced to 14 men early on due to a Duncan Taylor red card so the fact they still managed to push Saints close pleased McCall.
“We were in the fortunate position of being able to rest a number of players so the outcome of the game wasn’t of major importance," McCall said.
“We showed a considerable amount of resilience and fight against a fully-loaded opposition before a big crowd.
“The sending off made the game even tougher for the youngsters but it also added to the experience for them.
“We made a mistake in not going seven and seven when we lost a player as we gave them too much space with only six defenders behind the scrum and it certainly improved when we made the change.
“Northampton are a very dangerous team if they click and when they get it right are certainly hard to handle.”