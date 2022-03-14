Opposition view: Lack of cohesion cost Wasps against Saints, says Blackett

Lee Blackett

The Coventry-based outfit were beaten 27-22 by Saints at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

Wasps, who have now lost three games in a row, refused to go quietly, staying in the game until the end.

But ultimately a bonus-point score from Courtnall Skosan proved to be the difference between two teams who had entered the game sitting level on 43 points in the Gallagher Premiership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was really happy with the first 20 minutes, I thought we controlled it, we were unlucky to have a disallowed try as well,” Blackett said.

"First 20 minutes, everything went our way, the intent was there, and then we just lost a bit of momentum, we had two where we kicked out on the full.

"We then get turned over on the breakdown on the counter attack, before you know it, we were gifting them field position. They took control going in.

"I thought we scrambled pretty well to go in just 12-10 down. I like to think we could've deserved more out of the first 20 minutes, we should've been up even more, but we didn't.

"Then the second half I thought was a little bit scrappy. We lost too much in and around the breakdown, knock-ons in and around there, it cost us in the end.

"A couple of errors knocked the stuffing out of us. I just asked them if it's cohesion or confidence.

"I don't think we're lacking confidence, we got on a good run now we're going on the flip side and a few defeats.

"I think it's more about cohesion, there's still boys trying to gel and get in there.