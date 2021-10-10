Opposition view: Blackett salutes Wasps for showing 'character and fight' in win against Saints

Lee Blackett

Jimmy Gopperth came off the bench to land a couple of key penalties late on as Wasps shrugged off the sin-binning of Gabriel Oghre to record a 26-20 victory.

It means Blackett's side have won two of their three Gallagher Premiership games this season.

And the Wasps boss said: "We stayed in the fight for the first 20 minutes and then we started to get some control.

"We missed a kick to get in at half-time ahead and considering what had gone on in that first half, that would have been some achievement because we felt like we were under a lot of pressure.

"The way we controlled the second half was the pleasing thing.

"The yellow card was a potentially game-changing moment. We got ourselves ahead and were looking confident and then we got a yellow card and conceded not long after.

"We're pleased with the character and the fight, and we're pleased with the performance.

"There's loads to work on.

"Are we pleased with the result? Massively.

"That's Premiership games - sometimes you've just got to fight and scrap and find a way of winning games.