Opposition view: Baxter 'couldn't be prouder' of Exeter players despite defeat to Saints

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says he couldn't be prouder of his players despite their 42-36 defeat to Saints at Sandy Park on Saturday.

The two sides played out a Gallagher Premiership classic, with Saints eventually prevailing thanks to a last-gasp Rory Hutchinson try.

Phil Dowson's side had fallen 26-0 down inside 23 minutes, with Exeter easily bagging the try bonus point.

But Saints came storming back and though Exeter led twice more after going 28-26 down, it was the black, green and gold who secured the maximum haul.

“We know Northampton are a good side, we knew it would be a tough challenge and I’ve just said to the lads I couldn’t be prouder of them than I am now," Baxter said.

“Over the 80 minutes, did we do some good things? Yes, we did.

"I am not going to criticise the players, because we couldn’t have turned up any better than we did.

“It was an incredible game of Premiership rugby, and I am far from overwhelmed by the result or feeling too disappointed by it.

“We lost momentum in the game and it could have gone completely away from us, but we refused to let that happen.