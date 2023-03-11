Opposition view: Bath boss left to rue lack of discipline during loss at Saints

The away side scored four tries at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, but that was only enough for a point as Saints secured the victory.

There was just three points between the sides at the break, but Phil Dowson's men pulled away in the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Bath head of rugby van Graan said: "I thought we started well.

Johann van Graan

"Our ill discipline and poor execution cost us 14 points after that.

"The scoreline of 17-14 (to Saints) at half-time was a fair reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knocked on from the kick-off at the start of the second half and we were straight back in our own corner.

"Our discipline overall across the 80 and the soft moments with our inability to keep the ball cost us.

"Credit to the guys for their effort but as we said in the dressing room, it's not about the effort, it's about the execution, and that needs to be better."

Bath currently sit bottom of the Gallagher Premiership table and they are without a huge number of key players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is difficult but what I have is a playing group that wants to come in on a Monday and they are turning up," van Graan said.

"When I took over, we were in an incredibly difficult place.

"We're fighting to get better, we are changing but unfortunately the results aren't going our way.

"We'll be back, and I'm never going to be happy with a loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't control what other teams do, I can control what we do.

"The positive over the past two weekends was that we got two try bonus points.

"We've got to win our home games, and the Bristol one was the one that got away. We had a chance to win it.