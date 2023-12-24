Opposition view: 'Bad habits snuck back in' for Gloucester against Saints

Gloucester boss George Skivington felt 'bad habits snuck back in' as his side suffered a 31-29 defeat to Saints at Kingsholm on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Hastings missed a penalty with the final kick of the game as the Cherry and Whites lost for the seventh time in nine Gallagher Premiership matches this season.

But they had shown real character to come back from 24-7 to lead 29-24 during the second period before Tom Litchfield's stunning try and Fin Smith's nerveless conversion put Saints back in front.

“In the first 25 minutes, they came out of the blocks rapidly and opened us up too easily," Skivington said.

George Skivington (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Our defence had been much better in the previous game against Clermont but some of our bad habits snuck back in.

“Some of our strike plays paid off and I thought we were very much in control in the second half but they broke out to score a typical Saints try out of nothing.

“I’m sure we scored a legitimate maul try in that crucial final period but it wasn’t given and I believe I’ll be given an apology some time later for that decision.

“I think we overplayed in the last 20 minutes as we should have kicked the ball more behind them.

“It was good to see Adam (Hastings) back as it will blow the cobwebs away after being out for seven months.