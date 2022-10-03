Opposition view: 'Amazing' win for Quins after Saints 'butchered a few scores'

The black, green and gold had an avalanche of territory and possession, but they were only able to walk away with two points from an eventful 35-29 defeat to Quins at the Twickenham Stoop.

Saints threatened a thrilling comeback late on, pulling back from 35-15 down with four minutes to go.

But Quins defended in incredibly disciplined fashion to see the game out and add to Saints' frustration at the end of a game in which the away side were so profligate.

Tabai Matson

“We knew it would be tough and it certainly was but it was amazing to get a victory as they butchered a few scores," Quins boss Matson said.

“It was a really good spectacle for the neutral but the most pleasing aspect for me was the five minutes of defence at the end as it takes a lot of discipline not to give penalties away in that situation.”

Cadan Murley's fantastic finish proved to be the game's key try as it put Quins 20 points ahead.

And Matson feels talented wing Murley should be in contention for a place in the England squad.

He said: “What a finish that was as I thought he would be cleaned out before he even got to the 22.