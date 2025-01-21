Opinion: Battle of the Smiths should be taking place at the Stoop, not in Spain

Marcus Smith and Fin Smith will be watching Quins against Saints from afar rather than playing in the key league fixture (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

On Friday night at the Twickenham Stoop, England's two top 10s should have been going head to head in a crucial shootout for league points.

With their teams in desperate need of a victory to keep Gallagher Premiership play-off dreams alive, Marcus Smith's contest with Fin Smith in Harlequins' clash with Saints would have been enthralling.

And when you add to that the fact the Six Nations is just around the corner, it could have been a battle to see which man was in better form to start for England at fly-half against Ireland in Dublin on February 1.

There would have been so many fascinating sub-plots that the media, in particular broadcasters TNT Sports, could have played on in their promotion of the match.

But it won't be happening.

Not the match, the match will still be played, but the clash between the two top-class Smiths will instead be taking place on a training paddock in Girona this week rather than in front of the paying public and television cameras at the Stoop.

In total, if you include injured players, Quins and Saints will be shorn of a combined 16 England internationals this week. SIXTEEN.

They will have to dig deep into their respective cupboards to field teams they hope can propel them to a league win that would mean so much.

Because, in an 18-game season, every Premiership point is so crucial.

However, this season, two of those games are being played while England players are in Spain training for international fixtures that are not even happening until the weekend after.

Ten league points are up for grabs for sides in a league where last season you needed 56 to make the play-offs and 60 to secure a home semi-final.

Yes, it's better than it used to be when clubs were missing international players for several league matches.

But it's almost somehow worse that they are not missing club games because of international games. They are missing them for training camps!

And it is hardly reward for clubs with academies who work so hard to develop English players only to lose them for some of the matches that matter most.

It really does make the Premiership seem like some sort of development competition, an uneven playing field and something with little status.

But if you are a fan of one of the 10 clubs, you know it has so much more meaning than that.

Anyone at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for the first fixture of 2025 could tell you that.

The roar that greeted Fin Smith's match-winning penalty against table-topping Bath was a deafening example of the meaning of a Premiership win.

That was a stunning contest played between last season's champions and this season's current league leaders.

There were no shortage of selling points for why you should watch the match - and the match eventually lived up to the billing.

It was the kind of build-up and game that a league in which all clubs are losing money needs to attract more eyeballs to the sport.

It felt significant to Saints and Bath fans, it would have felt significant to all of their potential title rivals and it would even have felt significant if you just watch England matches because there was so much Red Rose talent on show.

But that won't be the case this week.

In what should be another marquee fixture, England's exceptional talent won't be present.

That doesn't mean it won't be a good game – Quins and Saints are known for serving up thrillers whoever is wearing their respective shirts.

But that is not the point.

The point is that if you're trying to grow the game and to grow club bank balances, star names are the building blocks.

Sadly, this week, those building blocks will be in Spain rather than strutting their stuff in England's supposedly top division.