'One of the most talented scrum-halves in the world' - Mitchell signs new Saints deal

Phil Dowson labelled Alex Mitchell 'one of the most talented scrum-halves in the world' after seeing him sign a new deal at Saints.

Alex Mitchell scored against Sale last weekend (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

An 11-cap England international and 119-time Saint, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since graduating from Saints’ Academy ranks.

He has climbed all the way from his senior debut in black, green and gold in 2017 to donning the No.9 shirt for England in a Rugby World Cup semi-final little more than two months ago.

Maidstone-born Mitchell originally signed with Saints Academy in 2015 from Sale Sharks.

A senior debut for Saints came against Saracens in the 2016/17 season opener, and Mitchell would go on to make nine appearances in his fledgling season.

A breakthrough campaign in 2018/19 saw the scrum-half feature 30 times as Saints also claimed the Premiership Rugby Cup title (the club’s first silverware for five years) by downing Saracens on home soil in the final.

The 2021/22 season was a particularly memorable one for Mitchell, as he scored 12 tries in 28 starting appearances and won his first senior international cap for England, grabbing a debut try against Tonga at Twickenham Stadium.

Mitchell claimed both of the club’s players’ and supporters’ player of the season awards that term and has since notched up over 100 appearances in the black, green and gold jersey – the milestone coming against Exeter Chiefs in November 2022.

“Getting the ball up and playing fast is a crucial part of our DNA here at Saints, and Mitch is a huge driver of that," Saints boss Dowson said.

“He’s very good at creating and attacking space, particularly around the fringes, and his desire to improve is palpable.

"You can see how hard he’s worked on his kicking game for example; playing international rugby, it is evident how strong that is now.

“There are still areas he’s working on in his game, both for Northampton and for England, and I’ve no doubt he’ll continue to get better and better.

“He’s still young, and there’s not another scrum-half in the Premiership who attacks the fringes like he does.

"You can always hear opposition teams calling him out in defence as he is such a fulcrum for us going forward.