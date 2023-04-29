'One of the best to have worn black, green and gold' - Lawes signs new Saints deal

Saints announced the news on Saturday morning, ending speculation about the future of the 34-year-old.

There had been suggestions that Lawes could move abroad but he has decided that life at Saints remains right for him.

Lawes has made 263 appearances for the club since graduating from the Academy back in 2007.

Courtney Lawes is staying at Saints

And Dowson said: “We’re delighted Courtney has signed a new contract to stay at the club.

"He’s an incredible player – one of the very best in the world whether he’s playing in the second row or flanker.

“His international experience with England and the Lions is almost unparalleled, but off the field he gives our group so much in terms of confidence and leadership.

“As he’s got older, he’s really grown into that leadership role and has become a bit of a mentor for a lot of players within our squad, so he’s a class act and a good man.

“I’m sure a lot of clubs over in France and Japan would have been keen to see Courtney turn out for them for the next few years. I know our supporters will be thrilled that he has decided to stay in Northampton and remain a one-club man, as he’s one of the best to have ever worn black, green and gold.

“I’m pleased Courtney sees the ambition within this group, and that he shares our belief that we have the quality and drive to challenge consistently for silverware over the coming years.

