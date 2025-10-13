'One of the best scrum-halves in the world' - Mitchell signs new Saints deal

Alex Mitchell has signed a new deal at Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson labelled Alex Mitchell 'one of the best scrum-halves in the world' after the England star signed a new multi-year deal at Saints.

The 28-year-old becomes the second player so far this season to recommit to the club, following in the footsteps of half-back partner Fin Smith.

It means Mitchell will continue a remarkable journey that has seen him evolve into one of Saints’ most influential figures.

He has made 147 appearances in black, green and gold since his debut in 2017, scoring 52 tries, including the decisive score that sealed Saints’ Gallagher PREM title in 2024 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

His impact stretches beyond the domestic stage, with 23 England caps to date and a standout British & Irish Lions tour this summer, where he featured in all nine matchday squads and earned two Test appearances.

And Saints boss Dowson is delighted to be able to keep Mitchell at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for the foreseeable future.

“Alex Mitchell is one of the best scrum-halves in the world, and to keep someone of his quality in our environment speaks volumes about the ambitions of this club,” Dowson said.

“The way he plays the game, the speed that he gets the ball up, how he can identify space and then put teammates into it, his ability to open defences up by constantly challenging them, is well known.

“But we are also fortunate to see the diligence around his training, particularly his kicking game, his continued improvement in his ‘game understanding’, plus his competitive nature and coolness under pressure. To be involved in almost every game of a Lions tour is testament to that.

“The relationship he has with his team-mates speaks volumes about both his character and popularity, and his desire to continue to play here and push for further honours is an indication of how close and confident the playing group is.

“I have no doubt that Mitch will get better; in an environment where he’s coached to his best abilities, where he’s got a talented group of players around him, that’s all going to help him keep driving his game forwards.

"We’re thrilled to have him with us for the foreseeable future.”