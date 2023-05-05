Old Northamptonians seek fairy tale end to centenary season as they travel to Twickenham

ONs have enjoyed a remarkable campaign and will take on Horsham in the final of the new competition after winning a thrilling semi-final 46-35 against Moortown at Billing Road last weekend.

Sunday’s match, which kicks off at 5pm, will be the club's first appearance at the home of English rugby, and will be one of a series of Papa John's Finals played at the historic west London stadium.

ONs will take on a Horsham side that beat St Austell 22-20 in the other semi-final.

Old Northamptonians are heading to Twickenham (picture: Richard Eason)

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for the players and for the club," said ONs head of playing Richard Blank.

"For it all to happen at the end of our centenary season just makes it even sweeter.

"Everyone's really excited and there's been a lot of information to digest from the RFU and Twickenham on timings with four games on that day - it's a bit of a military operation.

"There's not a lot of work that's been done this week but everyone's pumped for it and we can't wait.

"We've put on some coaches and as we speak, there's about 300 people coming to watch, which is really quite pleasing.

"It's nice to see that people want to come and support the team and hopefully see them get over the line in the final."

It has been a remarkable year for ONs, who have claimed the Regional Midlands East Two title, winning 19 of their 20 matches.

The club grabbed silverware last week when beating Olney to win the Lewis Shield Final at the home of the Saints, while the Colts also won the Oceanic Cup at the Gardens, beating Scouts.

"It's a young squad that have been together a couple of years now so we're starting to see more than the green shoots from the labour we've put in over the past 18 months," Blank said.

"We won the league so we've gone up to the fifth tier of the game, and we won it with two games to spare.

"We only lost one game in the regular season, we won the Lewis Shield but lost the Alliance Cup final on Wednesday night to the Scouts, who are the only side to beat us this year.

"It's been an incredibly successful season and to have such success in our centenary season is a bit of a fairy tale really.

"The success of the club is not just pointed at the first team because we've put out four men's sides pretty much every week, plus an academy side plus ladies and academy girls as well."

It was another exciting encounter in front of a big crowd last Saturday, with the result in doubt until ONs' late match-clinching try booked that trip to Twickenham.

ONs were quickly 14-0 up thanks to tries from Lewis Barker and Joe Heslop, who also converted both.

Moortown hit back with a seven-pointer, only for Jordan Brew to go over and make it 19-7 to ONs, but the visitors added a second converted try to make it 19-14 at the break.

Moortown took the lead for the first time to go 21-19 up, but two Heslop penalties saw ONs lead 25-21 - only for the visitors to add another maximum and go 28-25 ahead.

A five-minute purple patch saw ONs go clear as tries from Heslop and James De La Cruz, along with two Heslop conversions, made it 39-28.

Lochlan Brown was yellow carded with just eight minutes left, and Moortown took advantage with a converted try to close to 39-35.

But Sam Connor went over for the match-clinching try with two minutes remaining, with Heslop converting to take his points tally to 26.

"The experience and the buzz of the Moortown game was something I can't remember seeing at the club," Blank said.

"I've been around a while and I can't remember anything quite like that for such a long time, maybe since we had Rugby Lions up there a decade ago with Neil Back playing.

"Moortown came down from Leeds with a vociferous, lively support. They had a drum, a mascot and made themselves very well known.

"We played what we thought was probably the perfect first 25 minutes and were very worthy of a lead but Moortown showed what a good side they were.

"Up to an hour, we were a bit worried but we really showed how the lads have gained experience during the past 18 months because we kept the pressure on and got a couple of scores to get a bit of breathing space.

"We were good for the win but we beat an excellent side and we'll have another excellent side to play on Sunday.

"We know Horsham play a very quick game, they've got some excellent runners in the back field and they've got an experienced, mobile, physical pack so we're under no illusions as to the challenge they will bring and we'll have to play a very good game to win."

ONs are missing some key men as they travel to Twickenham.

"We are missing a couple, but who isn't at any level of the game," Blank said.

"We're happy with what's running out there.

"We actually lost our fly-half Jake Johnson last week to a hamstring injury, which isn't ideal, so captain Joe Heslop will move from 15 to 10.

"Rory Seymour will come in at full-back.

"Joel Grayson will be on the wing.

"Lochlan Brown, who was voted the unofficial Midlands player of the season and who has had a fine season for us, actually missed three or four weeks recently with a strained knee ligament but he will start at openside on Sunday.

"It's worth noting that we'll miss James Crowson, who will certainly be missed in the second row because he's played about 25 games this year.

"James potentially got concussed last Saturday and we just can't take the risk on him, which is a desperate shame because he's been brilliant for us.

"I'm gutted for him that he won't make it but player welfare has to be paramount and he will run the waters for us so he'll get to play some part in the day."