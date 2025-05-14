Officials confirmed for Saints' Champions Cup final showdown in Cardiff

Nika Amashukeli (photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Nika Amashukeli will referee Saints' Investec Champions Cup final clash with Union Bordeaux-Bègles at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

It will be Amashukeli's finals debut and is another milestone for the Georgian referee, who was recently selected to officiate the third and final British & Irish Lions Test against Australia in August, in what will be his 30th Test match and first Lions appointment.

Working alongside Amashukeli in Cardiff will be assistant referees Andrea Piardi and Andrew Brace, as well as TMO Marius Jonker.

On the previous evening, Scotland’s Hollie Davidson will break new ground as the first female referee to take charge of an EPCR final.

She will officiate the Challenge Cup final between Bath and Lyon.

The officiating teams have been chosen by EPCR’s head of match officials, Tony Spreadbury, and selectors.

Dominic McKay, EPCR chairman said: “I’m delighted to congratulate Hollie and Nika on their appointments as referees for the EPCR Challenge Cup and Investec Champions Cup finals, and extend that congratulations to their teams of four.

“EPCR maintains world-class standards with our match officials, selected by Tony Spreadbury and the union selectors, and I’d like to extend my thanks to Tony and his team for their work over the whole season to ensure every EPCR match is managed professionally and to an exceptional standard.”