NSB deliver superb comeback as they secure spot in U15s Schools Cup final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They beat county rivals Stowe School 36-34 in a thrilling semi-final in Aylesbury, as they recovered from conceding three early tries to set up a clash with Radley College at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium.

Daniel Howells scored the decisive try for Beaumont’s team, while Finlay Shields and Benjamin Chown were also among the scorers on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At half-time, we knew we had enough to turn the score around and get the win,” Beaumont said.

NSB Under-15s are in the cup final (picture: Mark Chappell)

“The boys had a lot of belief, and they know they have been behind in games and come back to win.

“They have got the firepower to go over and go through the opposition and they demonstrated that in the first half.

“From 19-0 down, it shows how strong Stowe are in that opening 10 minutes. They came out firing and tore our defence apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had to go back to the drawing board very quickly, trying to deliver some messages on how we are going to regroup and change how we are going to play.”

Continental Tyres and the RFU are working together to grow rugby through school-linked activities and 171,404 age grade players have registered to play this season, almost 3,000 more than the overall figure last year.

England legend James Haskell and current squad member Charlie Ewels were at Aylesbury and helped out the schools’ coaches with warm ups, ran on the drinks and interacted with fans.

Haskell knows just how valuable this competition is. He won the under-15s Cup with Wellington College in 2000 and admits the competition helped him fall in love with rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My very first experience of playing rugby involving a bit of jeopardy in intensity was the Continental Tyres Schools Cup," Haskell said.

"It kind of made me fall in love with rugby, these boys will love the opportunity to play in a final at StoneX Stadium.

"For me it was addictive, and you can see the emotion of the kids today, for some it is heartbreak and for some others elation.

"For some it's the opportunity to become legends, and for some it's to treasure, then want to go on and do more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For some, this is the peak, this is the greatest summit they'll ever reach. And that's it.”