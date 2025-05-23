Northampton Saints v Union Bordeaux-Bègles: Full team news

George Furbank returns for Saints this weekend (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Furbank will start for Saints in their Investec Champions Cup final clash with Union Bordeaux-Bègles in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 2.45pm).

Furbank has not played since picking up an injury in the win against Castres Olympique last month, but he is now ready to return.

With Furbank at full-back, James Ramm, who has been passed fit after being forced off in the first half against Saracens last Saturday, switches to the wing.

Tom Litchfield drops to a Saints bench that will also include Ollie Sleightholme, who will return from the injury he suffered at the end of the Guinness Six Nations.

Tom James is also among the replacements after recovering from the knock he took at Exeter Chiefs earlier this month.

Curtis Langdon, Temo Mayanavanua and Alex Coles were all doubts after picking up injury issues last weekend, but all have been passed fit to start this weekend.

Fraser Dingwall will again skipper Saints despite the return of club captain Furbank.

Juarno Augustus, Sam Graham, George Hendy, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Archie McParland, Burger Odendaal, Toby Thame, Charlie Savala, Robbie Smith and Tom West are ruled out.

As for Union Bordeaux-Bègles, they will welcome back star wing Damian Penaud from the injury he picked up in the semi-final victory against Toulouse.

It means UBB named an unchanged starting 15 from the Toulouse clash, with the only changes coming on the bench as Ugo Boniface and Rohan Janse van Rensburg replace Matis Perchaud and Joey Carbery respectively.

Saints: 15. George Furbank; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall (c), 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. James Ramm; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Manny Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Tom Lockett; 6. Alex Coles, 7. Josh Kemeny, 8. Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16. Craig Wright, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Ed Prowse, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Tom James, 22. Tom Litchfield, 23. Ollie Sleightholme.

Union Bordeaux-Bègles: 15. Romain Buros; 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Nicolas Depoortere, 12. Yoram Moefana, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey; 10. Matthieu Jalibert, 9. Maxime Lucu (c); 1. Jefferson Poirot, 2. Maxime Lamothe, 3. Sipili Falatea; 4. Adam Coleman, 5. Cyril Cazeaux; 6. Mahamadou Diaby, 7. Guido Petti, 8. Pete Samu.

Replacements: 16. Connor Sa, 17. Ugo Boniface, 18. Ben Tameifuna, 19. Pierre Bochaton, 20. Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, 21. Marko Gazzotti, 22. Arthur Retiere, 23. Rohan Janse van Rensburg.