Northampton Saints v Toulon: Full team news for Friday's game at the Gardens

Juarno Augustus will make his long-awaited return from injury when Saints host Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup on Friday night (kick-off 8pm).

Augustus has been sidelined since September due to a bicep problem, but he is now fit enough to take a place among the replacements.

Saints have made six changes to the side that claimed a hugely impressive 28-19 win against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.

Fraser Dingwall gets a well-deserved rest, meaning Tom Litchfield starts alongside Tommy Freeman at centre.

Juarno Augustus (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tom Seabrook starts on the wing in place of Ollie Sleightholme, who is on the bench.

Up front, Ethan Waller replaces Alex Waller, who was forced off with a neck injury against Glasgow, while Trevor Davison takes the place of Paul Hill at tighthead.

Temo Mayanavanua comes in for Tom Lockett in the second row, while Tom Pearson replaces Angus Scott-Young in the back row.

Sam Matavesi returns from a rest and is among the replacements, along with Augustus and potential Saints debutant Charlie Savala, the fly-half who joined on loan from Edinburgh last month.

Matthew Arden, Alex Coles, Will Glister, Rory Hutchinson, Manny Iyogun, Lewis Ludlam, Joel Matavesi, Burger Odendaal, James Ramm and Alex Waller make up the unavailable for selection list.

But Saints boss Phil Dowson said earlier this week that Iyogun and Odendaal were now back in training so they are closing in on a comeback.

Two former Saints forwards will start for Toulon on Friday night as Kieran Brookes is selected at tighthead, while David Ribbans lines up at lock.

Saints: Furbank (c); Seabrook, Freeman, Litchfield, Hendy; F Smith, Mitchell; E Waller, Langdon, Davison; Mayanavanua, Moon; Lawes, Pearson, Graham.

Replacements: S Matavesi, Haffar, Hill; Lockett, Augustus, James, Savala, Sleightholme.

Toulon: Jaminet; Fainga’anuku, Tuicuvu, Sinzelle, Villiere; Herve, White; Priso, Singleton, Brookes; Halagahu, Ribbans; Abadie, Ollivon (c), Tolofua.