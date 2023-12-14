Northampton Saints v Toulon: Big match preview
Competition: Investec Champions Cup (pool stages – match two)
Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton
Date and kick-off time: Friday, December 15, 2023, 8pm
Weather forecast: 6c, mostly cloudy
Live television coverage: TNT Sports
Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)
Assistant referees: Gwyn Morris and Ben Breakspear (Wal)
TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)
Saints: Furbank; Seabrook, Freeman, Litchfield, Hendy; F Smith, Mitchell; E Waller, Langdon, Davison; Mayanavanua, Moon; Lawes, Pearson, Graham.
Replacements: S Matavesi, Haffar, Hill; Lockett, Augustus, James, Savala, Sleightholme.
Toulon: Jaminet; Fainga’anuku, Tuicuvu, Sinzelle, Villiere; Herve, White; Priso, Singleton, Brookes; Halagahu, Ribbans; Abadie, Ollivon (c), Tolofua.
Replacements: Tolofua, Gros, Setiano, Warion, Le Corvec, Danglot, Smaili, Wainqolo.
Not considered for Saints selection: Matthew Arden, Alex Coles, Will Glister, Rory Hutchinson, Manny Iyogun, Lewis Ludlam, Joel Matavesi, Burger Odendaal, James Ramm, Alex Waller.
Most recent meeting: Saturday, January 24, 2009: Saints 52 Toulon 11 (European Challenge Cup)
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "Clearly Toulon have got individuals around the park who can make things happen. That individual flair and brilliance coupled with the identity of Toulon of being able to move around. They can attack you with offloads and the ability to go fast from quick lineouts, from quick taps from a bright nine, crossfield kicks from Biggs (Dan Biggar) as and when he plays or they’ve got a scrum that can dominate you, they’ve got a lineout that can over the top of you. It’s one of those sides where every element of your game need to be on point or you’re going to come unstuck."
Tom Vickers’ prediction: The stars are out for Toulon at the Gardens on Friday night, meaning Saints will have to produce another massive team performance if they want to back up last Friday’s superb success at Glasgow Warriors. Phil Dowson’s men are building belief, and they will need every ounce of it here. But I’m going to back them again in what could be a very lively encounter. Saints 30 Toulon 29.