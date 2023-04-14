Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 3pm

Fraser Dingwall scored a hat-trick but Saints lost at StoneX Stadium back in November

Weather forecast: 13c, partly cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport 3

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Davison; Ribbans, Moon; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Hill, Coles, Salakaia-Loto, Graham, James, Collins.

Saracens: Goode (c); Segun, Taylor, Hartley, Lewington; M Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Woolstencroft, Judge; Hunter-Hill, Tizard; Isiekwe, Knight, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Riccioni, Michelow, Earl, van Zyl, Hallett, Harris.

Not considered for Saints selection: Manny Iyogun, Robbie Smith, Matt Proctor, Ollie Sleightholme.

Most recent meeting: Sunday, November 13, 2022: Saracens 45 Saints 39 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom’s preview: Welcome to the Last Chance Saloon. Anyone for a drink?

It will be a full house at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday afternoon as Saints seek to keep the fizz of their season alive.

If they don’t claim at least four points from their fixture against the Gallagher Premiership leaders, the party will pretty much be over for this year.

Because you would expect London Irish, who sit three points ahead of Saints with two games to go, to pick up at least one win from their final two matches, against Exeter Chiefs and Saracens.

Saints really need to win this weekend and then go to Newcastle Falcons six days later and repeat the trick, preferably with a couple of try bonus points added in.

A maximum 10 points would leave Irish needing eight to secure their play-off spot, and as they don’t actually play again until Saints have completed their regular-season campaign, that would pile the pressure on.

But can Phil Dowson’s side, who have suffered so much defensively this season, really register two bonus-point wins to see the season out?

They certainly have the firepower to score tries, but Saracens and Newcastle, at home, have showed they are more than capable of shutting the door in the opposition’s face.

So there is no doubt that the defeat at Irish late last month has left Saints with a mountain to climb.

And what they will need to scale it is the sort of belief that champions are able to show.

Saints are a long way off from being title winners.

Yes, they could only be four matches from that, but their form this season has not suggested they will be able to win four big games in a row, culminating in a Twickenham success.

However, as they build towards next season, they really need to start showing that they can be resilient in the truly tough moments against the truly tough teams.

Gritty victories have been few and far between during the current campaign, with only the home victory against Exeter and the incredible away win against Leicester Tigers standing out in that regard.

Saints have swagger but if they are to deliver any sort of silverware, they will need substance, too.

And if they don’t have both qualities on Saturday, they will be going no further in the Premiership this season.

Especially as Saracens are a side who have shown they have but silk and steel in abundance.

And, crucially, Mark McCall’s men have that incredible winning mentality, which was shown to full effect when they beat Saints back in November.

On that day, the black, green and gold surged into a 39-17 lead, only to let it all slip late on.

Saracens came roaring back, making the most of two yellow cards for Saints, as they secured a sensational 45-39 success at StoneX Stadium.

It was a perfect illustration of both sides, with Saints having the swashbuckling style that propelled them into the lead only to be hit by that never-say-die Saracens attitude.

And the three points Saints surrendered on that day could come back to bite them if they don't make amends this weekend.