Northampton Saints v Saracens: Full team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens

Lawes has only been able to play four times for the black, green and gold this season, having suffered several injury issues.

His most recent club appearance came against La Rochelle in January but he is now back to full fitness and will wear the six shirt against Saracens.

More good news for Saints comes in the front row, where Trevor Davison has recovered from the foot injury he suffered on his debut against London Irish last month.

Davison will start alongside Alex Waller and Sam Matavesi, who is back from Navy duty.

David Ribbans and Alex Moon are the preferred second-row partnership, with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto among the replacements.

Saints go for a 6:2 split on the bench, with Alex Coles returning to the matchday squad.

Manny Iyogun, Robbie Smith, Matt Proctor and Ollie Sleightholme are sidelined.

Saracens have opted to rest several of their international stars, with the likes of Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell not involved following the 24-10 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final defeat at La Rochelle last Sunday.

But the league leaders are still able to call on the likes of Hugh Tizard, Nick Isiekwe and Alex Goode, with Ben Earl among the replacements.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Freeman; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, Davison; Ribbans, Moon; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Hill, Coles, Salakaia-Loto, Graham, James, Collins.

Saracens: Goode (c); Segun, Taylor, Hartley, Lewington; M Vunipola, de Haas; Mawi, Woolstencroft, Judge; Hunter-Hill, Tizard; Isiekwe, Knight, Wray.