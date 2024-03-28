Northampton Saints v Saracens: Full team news for Friday's Gallagher Premiership game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But they are able to welcome back Tom James, who starts at scrum-half, and Tommy Freeman, who lines up on the wing.

James Ramm switches to full-back as George Hendy is not in the 23, while Fraser Dingwall comes in for Rory Hutchinson, who is unavailable this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Langdon comes in for Sam Matavesi at hooker, while Alex Moon replaces Temo Mayanavanua in the second row.

Tom James returns for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A big boost comes in the back row as Tom Pearson is fit to start. He takes the place of Lewis Ludlam.

Juarno Augustus is also brought in as he replaces Sam Graham.

But Mayanavanua, Ludlam and Graham are all on the bench as Saints opt for a 6:2 split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Ludlam and Furbank not in the starting line-up, Courtney Lawes will skipper the side this week.

Archie McParland and Tom Litchfield are the backs on the bench.

Saints are missing injured tighthead props Elliot Millar Mills and Paul Hill, which means Ed Prowse is again named as the back-up to Trevor Davison.

For Saracens, there is no Maro Itoje in the 23, while Ben Earl is given a breather as part of a strong bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Farrell will skipper the side from fly-half, with the likes of Jamie George, Elliot Daly and former Saints loanee Nick Isiekwe all starting.

Saints: Ramm; Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall; Sleightholme, F Smith, James; Iyogun, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Coles; Lawes (c), Pearson, Augustus.

Replacements: S Matavesi, A Waller, Prowse, Mayanavanua, Ludlam, Graham, McParland, Litchfield.

Saracens: Daly; Maitland, Cinti, Tompkins, Lewington; Farrell (c), van Zyl; M Vunipola, George, Riccioni; McFarland, Isiekwe; Gonzalez, Christie, B Vunipola.